Woman who looked at solar eclipse now has moon-shaped blind spot in her eye

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.- A woman who stared into this summer's solar eclipse now has a crescent-shaped shadow on her retina.

26-year-old Nia Payne was hoping to view the solar eclipse in August. She knew not to look at the sun during the eclipse unless she used protective glasses. She didn't have any, but says a stranger on the street offered to let her use hers.

Payne says she only looked up for 30 seconds. Six hours later, she noticed a dark spot appearing in the center of her eye, disturbing her vision. She went to the emergency room the following day.

Doctors later diagnosed her with solar retinopathy, eye damage from exposure to radiation.

Payne's blind spot has an extremely distinct shape. "It looks like a crescent moon in my eye," she said.

Researchers believe the glasses Payne wore were not up to international safety standards.