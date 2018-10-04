90°
Woman who cooked holiday meals for local firefighters has died
CENTRAL- A woman who would cook meals for and spend time with local firefighters working holiday shifts has passed away.
The Central Fire Department shared news of 92-year-old Lucy Paternostro's passing on social media Thursday. Affectionately known at the department as "Mrs. Lucy", Paternostro made somewhat of a tradition out of delivering food to first responders during the holiday season.
Posts by the fire department last year expressed their gratitude to Ms. Lucy for bringing them home-cooked meals on both Thanksgiving and Christmas.
Paternostro is survived by her three children and several grandchildren.
