Woman who cooked holiday meals for local firefighters has died

CENTRAL- A woman who would cook meals for and spend time with local firefighters working holiday shifts has passed away.

The Central Fire Department shared news of 92-year-old Lucy Paternostro's passing on social media Thursday. Affectionately known at the department as "Mrs. Lucy", Paternostro made somewhat of a tradition out of delivering food to first responders during the holiday season.

Posts by the fire department last year expressed their gratitude to Ms. Lucy for bringing them home-cooked meals on both Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Paternostro is survived by her three children and several grandchildren.