Woman wanted for using stolen card, attempted to cash victim's checks

BATON ROUGE - Detectives are looking for a woman who used a stolen credit card.

On December 5, deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a vehicle burglary at a restaurant in the 14600 block of Village Market Street. At the scene, authorities learned the suspect broke the window and stole the victim's purse from the vehicle.

Authorities say the suspect also attempted to cash the victim's checks at a local bank.

Anyone with information concerning the incident or the identity of the suspect can call the sheriff's office at 225-389-5064.