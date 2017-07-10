Woman wanted for questioning after wallet stolen from business in Baker

BAKER – The Baker Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in identifying a woman wanted for questioning in reference to a theft at a local business.

According to the police department, a wallet that had about $2,000 inside, was taken from the business. Police say the name of the business is not being released at this time.

Police described the suspect as an unknown black woman. Further details have not been released.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the Baker Police Department at 225-775-6000 extension 1.



*An earlier version of the story identified the suspect as a man.