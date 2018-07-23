94°
Woman wanted for pulling weapon on store clerk

Monday, July 23 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ASCENSION PARISH - Deputies in Ascension are searching for a woman who pulled a weapon on a store employee.

The incident was reported at Dollar General on Highway 42 on July 18 shortly before 9 p.m. Reports say a store clerk caught 36-year-old Amanda Craven trying to steal items from the store.

The employee confronted Craven outside, but Craven pulled out a weapon. She then fled the scene in a gray 2013 Lexus ES 250.

Anyone who may know the whereabouts of Craven can call the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-4636.

