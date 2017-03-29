73°
Woman wanted for identity theft in Denham Springs
DENHAM SPRINGS – Deputies in Livingston Parish are asking for the public’s help to identify a woman wanted for identity theft.
According to LPSO, the woman was seen visiting several businesses located off Juban Road in February. Investigators say she used someone else’s identity to open accounts then charged $5,000 in purchases.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-686-2241
