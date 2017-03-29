73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Woman wanted for identity theft in Denham Springs

1 hour 35 minutes 32 seconds ago March 29, 2017 Mar 29, 2017 Wednesday, March 29 2017 March 29, 2017 7:39 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Kevin Dupuy

DENHAM SPRINGS – Deputies in Livingston Parish are asking for the public’s help to identify a woman wanted for identity theft.

According to LPSO, the woman was seen visiting several businesses located off Juban Road in February. Investigators say she used someone else’s identity to open accounts then charged $5,000 in purchases.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-686-2241

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days