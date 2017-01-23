66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Woman wanted for Chase Bank robbery on Florida Boulevard

January 23, 2017 3:14 PM
Source: WBRZ
By: Alicia Serrano

BATON ROUGE – Baton Rouge Police Detectives are trying to identify a woman wanted for robbing the Chase Bank in the 10000 block of Florida Boulevard on Saturday.

The robbery happened around 11:30 a.m. when the woman entered the bank and approached the teller window with a note demanding money. The woman took an undisclosed amount of money and then fled on foot.

According to BRPD, it is believed that the woman is in a late model Ford Ranger pickup truck.

The suspect is described as a white woman with dark hair, in her mid 40's and around 225 pounds.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Armed Robbery Division at 225- 389-3845.

