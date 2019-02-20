60°
Woman wanted for attempted murder in overnight stabbing
BATON ROUGE - Police are looking for a woman who allegedly stabbed a man last night in Baton Rouge.
The incident was reported around 11 p.m. Tuesday on Heron Street near Scotland Avenue. The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injures. His name hasn't been released at this time.
Authorities are searching for 18-year-old Terrilyn Stewart on a charge of attempted second-degree murder. Authorities believe the stabbing happened following an altercation.
Anyone with any information on Stewart's whereabouts can call the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869.
