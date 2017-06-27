Woman wanted for allegedly stealing purse from Walmart on Airline Hwy.

ASCENSION – The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a woman who allegedly stole from a self checkout at a Neighborhood Walmart.



The theft occurred on June 10 at the Neighborhood Walmart located on Airline Highway.





It was learned through surveillance video that a white woman took a purse that was left on the self checkout counter, according to the sheriff's office.





Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-INFO (4636) or by texting 847411 to the sheriff's office anonymous tip line.