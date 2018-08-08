80°
Woman wanted after using counterfeit credit card

Wednesday, August 08 2018
EAST BATON ROUGE - Authorities in East Baton Rouge are asking for the public's help in identifying a person of interest.

The woman is wanted for questioning in reference to a theft and access device fraud investigation, according to deputies. On May 25, the woman used a "cloned/counterfeit" credit card to make several purchases at a Walgreens on O'Neal Lane.

Anyone with information concerning this incident or the identity of the suspect can call the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office at 225-389-5000.

