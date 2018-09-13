76°
Woman wanted after making unauthorized purchase at mattress store
BATON ROUGE - Detectives are searching for a woman who used a counterfeit credit card at an area store.
On August 4, the suspect used the card to make an $800 purchase at the Mattress Direct on Siegen Lane. The store discovered the credit card was a counterfeit, after being contacted by the actual cardholder.
According to authorities, the rightful cardholder told the store he was still in possession of the card and didn't know how the number was compromised.
Anyone with information concerning this incident or the identity of the suspect can call the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office at 225-389-5009.
