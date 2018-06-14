88°
Woman uses stolen card for $4,000 purchase
BATON ROUGE - Deputies are looking for a woman who used a stolen credit card at a Best Buy.
The incident happened on May 22 at a store on Millerville Road. Reports say the victim's wallet was stolen from the trunk of her vehicle. Authorities didn't say when the wallet was stolen.
The suspect was caught on surveillance video using the victim's card and purchasing $4,822 in merchandise.
Anyone with information concerning this incident or the identity of the suspect can call the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office at 225-389-5009.
