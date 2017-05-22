Latest Weather Blog
Woman trying to buy birthday card trapped inside Florida CVS
TITUSVILLE - A woman trying to buy a birthday card called police when she was accidentally barricaded inside a central Florida CVS store.
Lillian Rimmel stopped at a Titusville CVS at 9:50 p.m. Friday to make a quick purchase, unaware the store was about to close. As she walked toward the check out just after 10 p.m., she triggered a motion sensor alarm and found herself barricaded inside. A metal security gate blocked the front entrance as sirens blared.
Florida Today reports Rimmell was worried someone would mistake her for a burglar, so she stood in front of a security camera and dialed police. They contacted the manager to come and let her out.
Rimmell says there was no announcement warning the store was closing.
A store manager said she couldn't comment.
