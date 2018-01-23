63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Woman tries to call for help, dies of apparent hypothermia

2 hours 16 minutes 26 seconds ago Tuesday, January 23 2018 Jan 23, 2018 January 23, 2018 12:49 PM January 23, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (AP) - A coroner says a 72-year-old Mississippi woman has been found dead of apparent hypothermia.
  
WAPT-TV reports Gloria Jean Humphries was found on the floor of her home Friday afternoon.
  
Yazoo County Coroner Ricky Shivers says in a news release that Humphries' call history shows she attempted to dial 911 Wednesday evening but was unable to complete the call.
  
Shivers says temperatures had dipped below freezing for several nights that week and Humphries' home did not have working heat.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days