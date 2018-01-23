Woman tries to call for help, dies of apparent hypothermia

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (AP) - A coroner says a 72-year-old Mississippi woman has been found dead of apparent hypothermia.

WAPT-TV reports Gloria Jean Humphries was found on the floor of her home Friday afternoon.

Yazoo County Coroner Ricky Shivers says in a news release that Humphries' call history shows she attempted to dial 911 Wednesday evening but was unable to complete the call.

Shivers says temperatures had dipped below freezing for several nights that week and Humphries' home did not have working heat.