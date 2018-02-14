61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Woman tells Kentucky police shes 'Mother Mary' after chase

1 hour 15 minutes 48 seconds ago Wednesday, February 14 2018 Feb 14, 2018 February 14, 2018 6:37 AM February 14, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: WDRB-TV

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (AP) — A woman who led police on a chase told arresting officers that she was Mother Mary en route to pick up baby Jesus and had permission from God to speed.

WDRB-TV cites an arrest report saying a Kentucky trooper attempted to pull over 52-year-old Connie Allen, of Tennessee, on Saturday, but she ignored him. A high-speed chase ensued.

Another trooper was eventually able to pull in front of Allen, forcing her to stop. He approached her car with his weapon drawn, but she refused to get out and show her hands. The report says she became compliant when he hit her window with a police baton.

She also told police she had died five years ago.

She is charged with several offenses. It’s unclear whether she has a lawyer.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days