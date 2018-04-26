Woman takes burglary investigation into her own hands, suspect arrested at BR hospital

BATON ROUGE - A woman has been on a year-long mission to catch the person who broke into her storage locker and took some of her belongings.

Latoya Carrier took matters into her own hands by finding the man and helping deputies make an arrest. She's been studying criminal justice and says instead of waiting for law enforcement to find him, she did her own investigation.

"I told you from day one, I'm going to find him," she said.

Carrier called 2 On Your Side a year ago, about an incident she had experienced at her storage locker at Life Storage on Airline Highway.

Surveillance video captured a person entering and exiting Carrier's storage unit, going through her items and loading them into a truck. Multiple items were taken, including electronics and family heirlooms.

Brandon Anglin was arrested by East Baton Rouge Sheriff's deputies Monday. EBRSO says Anglin is facing charges in this case. Carrier is the one who received a tip that Anglin was at the hospital and alerted deputies.

"He was actually at the hospital for a joyous occasion, shall I say, to give birth with his child's mother," said Carrier.

We don't know if it's a boy or a girl, but Carrier captured cell phone video of Anglin being put in handcuffs and escorted out of the hospital.

She did get a few of her items back because Carrier says Anglin was renting the storage unit right next to hers. Her items were found inside that unit and she says some of those items had her name on them. Family heirlooms are still missing.

The arrest warrant for Anglin was signed May 2, 2017. EBRSO says it was sent to Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office to try to arrest Anglin there because his listed address is in Denham Springs.

Carrier says the last year has taken a toll on her, constantly wondering where Anglin was. She only wishes this investigation came to a close a lot sooner.

"If you want to get something done, do it on your own," she said.