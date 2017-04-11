Woman sues ex-prosecutor accused of trading sex for leniency

81°
BATON ROUGE - A victim's mother is suing a former Louisiana district attorney accused of extorting sexual favors from at least 22 women in exchange for favorable treatment from his office.

The racketeering lawsuit was filed Monday by a woman whose daughter was a key witness in an FBI investigation of the sex abuse allegations against former St. Charles Parish District Attorney Harry Morel.

Although Morel hasn't been charged with any sex crimes, he is serving a three-year prison sentence after pleading guilty last year to obstructing the federal investigation.

The suit was filed by the mother of Danelle Keim, who died of a drug overdose in 2013 after she began cooperating with the FBI's investigation of Morel. Investigators have said Keim's cooperation was instrumental in securing a guilty plea from Morel.

