48°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Woman stunned to find electric bill listed as $284 billion

3 hours 9 minutes 7 seconds ago Tuesday, December 26 2017 Dec 26, 2017 December 26, 2017 8:00 AM December 26, 2017 in News
Source: APNewsNow
By: Associated Press
ERIE, Pa.  - A Pennsylvania woman says she went online to check her electric bill and was stunned at the amount - more than $284 billion.
  
The Erie Times-News reports that Mary Horomanski said her eyes "just about popped out" of her head when she saw the amount. She suspected that her family had put up their Christmas lights wrong.
  
The silver lining was that she didn't have to pay the full amount until November 2018 - only a $28,156 minimum payment was due for December.
  
Horomanski's son contacted Penelac, her electric provider, who confirmed the error. Parent company First Energy said a decimal point was accidentally moved. Her new amount was quickly corrected to $284.46.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days