Woman strangles bobcat to death in front yard in Georgia

4 hours 34 minutes 38 seconds ago Sunday, June 17 2018 Jun 17, 2018 June 17, 2018 2:44 PM June 17, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
File Image
HARTWELL, Ga. (AP) - A 46-year-old woman strangled a rabid bobcat after the animal attacked her in her front yard in northeast Georgia.
  
The Athens-Banner Herald reports DeDe Phillips of Hart County went outside on June 7 to take a picture when the bobcat lunged at her.  She then grabbed the cat by its throat and didn't let go.
  
Phillips says she grew up in the country, where her father-in-law was once a trapper of bobcats. As a result, she knew something about the animal's behavior.
  
Phillips says she was afraid of calling for help because her 5-year-old granddaughter was in the house. The woman is being treated for rabies and recovering from a broken finger and several bite and claw wounds to her hands, arms, chest and legs.
