Woman steals wallet from elderly man, spends $2,100 at Walmart

Thursday, October 19 2017
By: Jordan Whittington

GONZALES- Deputies are looking for a woman who stole an elderly man's wallet, then later spent $2,100.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office describes the suspect as a white female.

Surveillance footage shows the woman walking into Walmart in Gonzales with an unidentified male and baby. Authorities say, $2,100 was taken from the elderly man's account. 

If you have any information regarding the theft, please contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at (225) 621-4636 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP.

