Woman steals package, dumps it after discovering 500 'superworms'

Photo: Shelly Draves Facebook

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla.- Police in Florida are searching for a woman who stole a package from a victim's doorstep, then left it on the side of the road.

The suspect was caught on camera taking the package from a home in Orange County, USA Today reports. It appears that the woman didn't get what she hoped for when she realized what was inside the box. The victim Shelly Draves said the package was filled with 500 "superworms" for a pet bearded dragon.

When the thief realized the box was full of worms, she dumped the box a few blocks away. Reports say the box was found by a neighbor and returned to Draves.

Draves shared images from her home security camera showing the woman picking up the package and putting it a van parking in the driveway.

Police say the suspect will face a felony charge for stealing the box.