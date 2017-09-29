Woman steals CATS shuttle, crashes on Airline Highway

BATON ROUGE - Officials say a CATS shuttle was stolen before it crashed and overturned multiple times on Airline Highway Thursday evening.

The crash was reported in the 4700 block of Airline Highway around 6:15 p.m. Thursday. Authorities say the driver and one other victim suffered non life-threatening injuries in the crash.

Police later announced a woman had stolen the city shuttle in the 5400 block of Airline Highway and struck multiple vehicles and a sign before flipping near Beechwood Drive.

Police say charges are pending upon the woman's release from the hospital.

CATS released the following statement after the crash:

A fixed route van was stolen this evening and involved in a crash on Airline Highway. No CATS passengers or operators were on board, thankfully. We are working with Baton Rouge Police Department to determine what happened.

