Woman steals car, attempts to sell it for heroin

BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested a woman Friday after she stole a vehicle and unsuccessfully tried to sell it for heroin.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, 24-year-old Caitlin Androne of Baton Rouge took the victim's vehicle without permission Sunday. Whenever Androne returned to the victim's home without the vehicle, she claimed she left it at the "repair shop".

A witness said she later saw a male known as "Quan", a known associate of Androne, driving the victim's vehicle.

Androne later admitted to deputies that she traded the vehicle to "Quan" for an undisclosed amount of heroin, which she did not receive. She also said he was doing several repairs on the vehicle that were not solicited by the owner.

Androne said she had been trying to get the vehicle back from "Quan" for several days to no avail.

Androne was booked on charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses.

Authorities have not yet gathered enough personal information on "Quan" to find him and return the vehicle.