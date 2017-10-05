64°
Woman stabbed on Cadillac Street overnight

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews responded to a stabbing on Cadillac Street overnight. 

Sources say one woman was stabbed multiple times around 12:15 Thursday morning. 

She was transported to the hospital in stable condition. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

