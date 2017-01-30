Woman stabbed boyfriend with butcher knife during argument

BATON ROUGE – A woman was arrested after she stabbed her boyfriend with a butcher knife during an argument.

The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested 57-year-old Sonya Cockran on charges of aggravated second degree battery and domestic abuse battery.

The incident happened on Jan. 29 around 5:50 a.m. when police responded to an area hospital in regards to a victim with three stab wounds. The victim told police that the he got into an argument with Cockran when she grabbed a butcher knife and stabbed him three times, once in the face and twice in the back.

However, Cockran told police that she did not stab the victim.

Cockran was arrested on the above charge and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.