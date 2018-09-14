Woman stabbed 21 times; man convicted, faces life in prison

Photo: KTBS

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) - A 52-year-old Louisiana man faces life in prison for stabbing a 44-year-old woman to death in his home.

The Caddo Parish District Attorney's Office says a jury deliberated 40 minutes Thursday before convicting Raymond George Johnson of second-degree murder in the death of Yolanda Moore. She was stabbed 21 times. The coroner said three wounds were fatal.

Johnson's sentencing is scheduled Sept. 27, but the conviction carries an automatic life sentence. A news release said Johnson called 911 to report a medical emergency on April 29, 2017, but the autopsy indicated Moore had been dead at least an hour before he called.

Police found both Johnson's and Moore's blood on the walls, floor, and furniture, and blood from both was on a knife found in the front yard.