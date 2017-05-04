Woman spots her stolen car, chases with Baton Rouge Police

BATON ROUGE - Police say a woman, along with officers, chased her stolen car in a pursuit on Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred in the 1200 block of Springlake Drive around 1 p.m. According to Baton Rouge Police, the woman saw her stolen car and followed it on the interstate until officers arrived and began their pursuit.

The stolen car was left on Springlake Drive and the suspects inside the vehicle broke into a home in the area.

