Woman sponsors 125 kids from Boys and Girls Club for Christmas

Photo: WFTS

TAMPA, Fla. - A Florida woman has 'adopted' 125 kids from the Boys and Girls Club in Tampa after learning they didn't have an annual holiday party planned.

Carolynn Smith tells ABC Action News she recently learned that The Wilbert Davis Branch Boys and Girls Club did not have a sponsor to adopt the kids this year.

Smith mentors at the facility located in Belmont Heights, just minutes from Seminole Heights.

"I know it's a strong calling in my life," she said.

Smith tells us a corporation or a big name usually adopts the kids, giving them gifts, and a holiday party; however, plans fell through this year.

"I always live by, you can't help everyone but everyone can help someone," she said.

Smith is a soon-to-be mother of two taking on the task of making sure all 125 kids have a gift from a 'wish list' they fill out.

She said she is in need of sponsors to help:

Food & drink for 125 kids

125 Santa Stockings

Candy for their "candy bar" for 125 kids

The Christmas Celebration for the kids already registered at the Boys and Girls club will be held Friday, December 15, 2017.

Smith has been mentoring kids at the club for years, including DeQuan Wilson, now a junior college. He told ABC Action News that the gifts given at the party are sometimes the only gift these kids receive for Christmas.

If you're interested in helping, you can adopt a child, or you can help Smith here.

You can reach Smith directly by email at: tampagivesback@gmail.com.