Woman shot while driving down Plank Road

BATON ROUGE - A woman was shot Wednesday evening while driving down Plank Road, and is expected to be OK.

The shooting was reported Wednesday around 7:00 p.m.

Don Coppola with the Baton Rouge Police Department tells WBRZ a female victim sustained a gunshot wound while driving down Plank, near the Plank Road Mall Shopping Center.

Sources say her injuries are not life threatening.

The incident remains under investigation.