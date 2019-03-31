Woman shoots boyfriend in self defense on Marque Ann Dr.

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested one man this afternoon following a domestic shooting.

The incident happened around 2:00 P.M. on N. Marque Ann Dr. Police say Freddy Davidson allegedly stormed into his girlfriend's house and started harassing her. During the altercation the girlfriend shot Davidson in the leg.

Authorities say he is in stable condition and will be booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison after his release from the hospital.