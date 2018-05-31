Woman sentenced to 40 years for the death of her mother

BATON ROUGE- A woman has been sentenced to 40 years in prison with credit for time served after her mother was found dead and covered in bedsores.

Joleslie Looney was sentenced Thursday morning. Joleslie and her daughter Lauren were arrested for the death of Bessie Looney.

An emaciated Bessie Looney was found dead on Sept. 29, 2014 covered in bedsores and sitting in her own waste. She had been strapped into a wheelchair parked in her fly-infested bedroom. Coroner's officials classified the death a homicide.

Earlier this month Lauren was sentenced to five years in prison with credit for time served for negligent homicide.