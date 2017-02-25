Woman sentenced to 10 months for stealing from New Iberia company

LAFAYETTE - Federal prosecutors say a Breaux Bridge woman has been sentenced to 10 months in prison for stealing more than $64,000 from a New Iberia company.



U.S. Attorney Stephanie A. Finley, in a news release, said 66-year-old Joan C. Edgar was sentenced Thursday by U.S. District Judge Dee D. Drell on one count of wire fraud.



Drell also ordered her to pay $64,860 in restitution and a $5,000 fine.



According to the Sept. 20, 2016 guilty plea, Edgar worked as an office manager for a New Iberia company. The company's sole stockholder began negotiating with Edgar for her to buy the company in 2011, and while still working for the company, she stole the money. Authorities say she concealed her actions by altering company records.