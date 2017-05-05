Woman sentenced for stealing nearly $11k from FEMA

NEW ORLEANS - A New Orleans area woman has been sentenced in federal court for stealing nearly $11,000 in disaster-assistance money from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.



News outlets report 42-year-old Danielle Randall of Gretna was sentenced Thursday to 15-months in prison after pleading guilty to theft of federal funds. Randall was ordered to pay restitution.



The U.S. Attorney's Office said in a news release that Randall started submitting applications to FEMA following Hurricane Isaac in 2012. She initially received $3,000 in damages and then filed false submissions for nearly $11,000.



According to Orleans Parish court records, Randall was already serving a one-year sentence after pleading guilty March 15 to aggravated assault with a firearm.