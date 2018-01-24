41°
Latest Weather Blog
Woman seen stealing package from Denham Springs home
DENHAM SPRINGS - The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for help in identifying a woman who reportedly stole a package from the front porch of a home.
According to the Sheriff's Office, on Tuesday, Jan. 23 around 5:00 p.m., an unidentified female walked up to a home on Plantation Avenue in Denham Springs. The female is seen stealing a package, with over $200 worth of fishing tackle inside, off the front porch before taking off.
Watch the surveillance video HERE.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-686-2241 x1.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Matherne's Market, more student housing coming to LSU's campus
-
EBR Parish joins legal fight against opioids
-
Century-old Baton Rouge business featured in National Geographic Magazine
-
Livingston Parish teacher placed on administrative leave after arrest in underage sex...
-
Woman accused of contractor fraud was paid over $100k for flood renovations