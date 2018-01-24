Woman seen stealing package from Denham Springs home

41°
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DENHAM SPRINGS - The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for help in identifying a woman who reportedly stole a package from the front porch of a home.

According to the Sheriff's Office, on Tuesday, Jan. 23 around 5:00 p.m., an unidentified female walked up to a home on Plantation Avenue in Denham Springs. The female is seen stealing a package, with over $200 worth of fishing tackle inside, off the front porch before taking off.

Watch the surveillance video HERE.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-686-2241 x1.

