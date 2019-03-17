Woman seeing yellow after restriping incident

ST. FRANCISVILLE - A woman says a state vehicle restriping the highway painted her car yellow and she's getting the run-around to fix it.

Around 11:30 a.m. Monday, Danielle Landry was driving along Highway 10 in St. Francisville when a Department of Transportation and Development truck was heading toward her. The truck was restriping the highway.

"There was no truck in the front of him that said I couldn't keep going," Landry explained. "So I just went ahead and passed on the side of him."

Landry said she saw the driver painting and moved over as far as she could, but when she got to Baton Rouge, she found yellow paint along the left side of her car.

"I never dreamed he painted the side of my car," she said.

After contacting her insurance company and filing a claim with DOTD, Landry says the paint did about $2,000 worth of damage. It's money Landry might have to pay out of her own pocket.

"I didn't paint my car, I didn't ask to have a half-yellow school bus car," said Landry. "I mean, if I wanted that, I would have bought it."

The reaction she got from the state paints her into a corner. For now, Landry will drive around with her yellow painted car, until she says she can reach an agreement with the state.

DOTD says they have investigated and a claim was filed. It's now in the hands of their insurance company.