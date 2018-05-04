Latest Weather Blog
Woman says she put baby in bag to steal her from hospital
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - A woman convicted of stealing a newborn from a Florida hospital decades ago testified that she placed the infant in a bag to get her out of the hospital, and worried she would be discovered as she left.
Gloria Williams described the kidnapping Friday during her sentencing hearing in a Jacksonville courtroom.
Williams testified that she'd had a miscarriage about a month before posing as a nurse and taking the baby, Kamiyah Mobley, in 1998.
She raised Mobley - who grew up as Alexis Manigo - in South Carolina until Mobley's arrest in 2017.
Williams apologized to Shanara Mobley, the birth mother, who a day earlier testified that Williams should receive a death sentence.
Williams faces up to 22 years in prison for kidnapping and interference of custody.