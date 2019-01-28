64°
Woman says she OK'd life support termination for stranger
NEW YORK (AP) - A New York City woman says she mistakenly consented to having a stranger taken off life support because he'd been misidentified as her brother.
Shirell Powell is suing a Bronx hospital that contacted her in July about a dying patient.
The man, who had the same name as her brother, had a tube in his mouth and a swollen appearance.
Powell, who spent nine days at the man's bedside, says her sister initially had doubts but they decided the facial features were his.
The medical examiner determined the man's correct identity.
Frederick Williams was actually in jail. He tells the New York Post that he's not mad at his sister, but is upset about his family's ordeal.
St. Barnabas Hospital says the lawsuit is without merit.
