Woman says alarm company made promises it didn't keep

DENHAM SPRINGS - A woman says the customer service she's received is alarming. She bought a home security system from Vivint Home Security, but says the work to install was never completed.

After going back and forth with the company since January, Teresa Clement says promises have been broken and called 2 On Your Side to help sort things out.

The high-tech security system was sold by a good salesman who knocked on her door. Clement says it was a good deal that included free equipment and a low monthly fee, but now she's thinking that deal may have been too good to be true.

"It's not up to our standards," she said.

The fire alarm is not connected and the second control panel that was requested has not been installed, among other issues.

"We have asked over and over again to have it done correctly and no response," said Clement.

Multiple phone calls and emails have produced little action. Clement says Vivint told her the job would be completed, but two months later she's still waiting.

A technician did visit her home last month. Clement says that technician assured her the project would be completed. However, it has not been.

She feels deceived after signing what she thought was a release giving Vivint permission to install the equipment, but found out later it was a 60-month contract.

"He basically lied," she said. "He didn't tell my husband it was a contract, he just asked him to sign."

Monday morning, 2 On Your Side contacted Vivint about the install job that was never completed. Clement's phone rang during the interview, a response to our inquiry, wishing to resolve the issue.

Clement says it's too late.

"I want the system removed. That's it, we do not want it," she said.

She fears if there was a real emergency the reaction time would reflect her experience.

Vivint tells WBRZ it is happy to help get Clement's system working to her satisfaction and 2 On Your Side will make sure it does.