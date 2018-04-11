Woman's sentencing delayed in death of bedsore-ridden mother

Photo: The Advocate

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - The sentencing of a Louisiana woman found guilty in the death of her bedsore-ridden mother has been pushed to next month.

The Advocate reports 56-year-old Joleslie Looney was scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday for the death of Bessie Looney. But State District Judge Mike Erwin granted defense attorney Stephen Sterling's request for additional time and pushed the date to May 31.

Joleslie Looney's daughter, 21-year-old Lauren Looney, has also been charged in Bessie Looney's death. Lauren Looney pleaded guilty last month to negligent homicide and will be sentenced April 20.

An emaciated Bessie Looney was found dead on Sept. 29, 2014 covered in bedsores and sitting in her own waste. She had been strapped into a wheelchair parked in her fly-invested bedroom. Coroner's officials classified the death a homicide.