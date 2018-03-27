Woman's house partially demolished on accident

BATON ROUGE - Terricka Hardenett was at work in Slidell when she got an alarming phone call.

"My next door neighbor called me and told me someone was tearing my house down," she said.

Hardenett did not ask for her house to be demolished, nor was she notified about any plans to, so she immediately called the police.

Hardnett does not currently live in the house but is renovating it in order to rent it out. She raced over to find out what was happening.

"They went to the wrong address," she explained. "It was supposed to be down the street, but the came to this house instead."

The intended site is four lots down the street. Hardenett got a hold of the contractor who wasn't there for the teardown.

"He said he was with Exxon. He didn't make it here in time. His guys just went to work," she said.

The group was subcontracted by Exxon to remove siding from houses that will later be torn down and replaced with trees or other green infrastructure. It's all part of the company's greenbelt program. Recently, just around the corner on Choctaw, Exxon tore down a structure and replaced it with a wildflower garden.

The contractor in question did not want to go on camera. However, he did admit that his guys took down all of the siding on this house, but he's not taking responsibility for any of the other damage Hardenett says they caused.

"Right here, he says that he didn't do this," she said, pointing to a knocked over brick column on her porch. "But I been here Saturday and my house wasn't like this. One of my neighbors said that they backed up into it with a trailer."

According to Exxon, the contractor has offered to replace the siding at no charge, but Hardenett says its too little too late.

"I want my house fixed. I have someone moving in Saturday."