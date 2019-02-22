Latest Weather Blog
Woman's Hospital president announces retirement
BATON ROUGE - After serving as President and CEO of Woman's Hospital, Teri Fontenot has announced her plan to retire this summer.
“On behalf of the Board, I would like to sincerely thank Teri for her invaluable leadership and significant contributions to Woman’s," said Renee Harris, MD, Woman's Hospital Foundation Board Chair. “Under Teri’s direction, Woman’s has not only remained steadfast in its mission to improve the health of women and infants, but has strengthened its role in the community through expanded services and strategic partnerships."
Fontenot has been with Woman's Hospital for more than 23 years, according to a press release.
“Woman’s is in a position of strength, and I’m confident that it will continue to be a national leader in women’s and infants’ health," said Fontenot. "We are financially strong, have an excellent reputation, and our services are highly sought. Most importantly, we have a talented, dedicated and compassionate team of physicians and staff, and an amazing culture.
The board of directors is currently looking for a replacement. To help with a smooth transition, Fontenot will remain at Woman’s until her successor is appointed.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
One transported after morning crash on Nicholson Dr.
-
Krewes try to stay postive despite possible weekend rain
-
New parking meters and higher rates coming to Baton Rouge
-
Krewes thinking positive despite possible rain in parade forecast
-
Neighbors on edge as accused child molester released from jail