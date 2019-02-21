Latest Weather Blog
Woman's Hospital offers paid diabetes prevention program
BATON ROUGE - Woman's Hospital is rolling out a one year program for diabetes prevention.
The course is the region's only Centers for Disease Control recognized prediabetes program, according to Woman's Hospital.
Starting February 26, participants will be under monitoring that reduces the risks of developing type 2 diabetes. The paid program offers $400 a year plus a three-month membership to the Woman's Hospital fitness center, with payment plans available.
To be eligible for the program you must be:
- Be 18 years or older with no previous diagnosis of type 1 or 2 diabetes
- Be overweight (body mass index ≥25; ≥23 if Asian)
- Have a blood test result in the prediabetes range within the past year
- Be previously diagnosed with gestational diabetes
Call 225-924-8936 to register or learn more.
