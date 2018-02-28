Woman's fear comes true during 2 On Your Side interview

BATON ROUGE - A naturally-formed drainage ditch is causing problems in one woman's yard.

Stacy Jacobsen says her land is eroding and it's washing away her property line. Large tree limbs have also fallen into her yard and on top of her fence. For years, she's been without a solution.

"I'm at a loss, I just want to get it fixed," said Jacobsen.

Jacobsen lives off of Tiger Bend Road in Baton Rouge. The property behind her house is owned by someone else.

But Jacobsen says the erosion is not just taking away her property line, it's also swallowing her fence. Since she moved into the house, she's had four fences. Right now, you look out into her backyard and there is one chain link fence that's sunk into the ground and another one that's at risk of falling over. She's spent thousands on fence maintenance.

"I'm running out of options and I don't want to lose another fence," she said.

She needs the fence for her dogs, Mando and Molly. They're two friendly pups that love to explore.

The dogs tend to find holes in the fence. She's done her best to plug the holes with boards, a wheelbarrow, and other items, but the dogs sometimes manage to find a way through. It's why she doesn't leave them alone in the yard by themselves.

"I'm worried about my pets," said Jacobsen.

As the WBRZ crew was about to leave Jacobsen's home Wednesday afternoon, it got a little quiet. Turns out, Mando and Molly found one of those holes and got loose. A sheriff's deputy corralled them and brought the dogs back home.

Jacobsen's fear became a reality and it's why she's so desperate to find a solution.

"I don't want to pay a lot of money for another fence that's coming down," she said.

2 On Your Side spoke with the landowner that backs up to Jacobsen's property. The landowner tells WBRZ they plan to take a closer look at what's happening behind her house.