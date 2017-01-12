64°
Woman's decomposed body found in home shared with sister

January 12, 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: Associated Press

BROOKLINE, Mass. - A woman who vanished a year and half ago has been found dead amid heavy clutter in a $1.2 million home near Boston where she lived with her sister.

The Boston Globe reports (http://bit.ly/2j95V74 ) a visiting cousin found the significantly decomposed body of 67-year-old Hope Wheaton in Wheaton's Brookline home last month.

The Norfolk District Attorney's Office says the condition of Wheaton's body aligned with a report that she died in the summer of 2015. Officials say her body showed no clear signs of trauma or foul play.

The medical examiner hasn't released a cause of death.

Wheaton's 74-year-old sister, Lynda Waldman hasn't been charged. Officials wouldn't say why Waldman didn't call police when her sister died.

Wheaton's relatives, including Waldman, couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

