Woman's body found in garbage bags in Louisiana

Thursday, September 21 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: WWL TV Channel 4

NEW ORLEANS- Authorities in Louisiana say a woman's body has been found wrapped in garbage bags.

News outlets report the unidentified woman's body was found in New Orleans on Sept. 19 around 5 p.m.

New Orleans police spokesman Aaron Looney says detectives found the body in the grass near the corner of Chef Menteur Highway and Old Gentilly Road while responding to a call concerning possible human remains.

The NOPD and the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office would not say whether the body appeared to have any signs of physical trauma.

Looney says police are investigating the discovery as an unclassified death.

