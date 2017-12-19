Woman's act of kindness for cold, homeless man goes viral

WATERBURY, Conn. - A woman's kind gesture toward a man she saw wandering the streets in sub-freezing temperatures has made waves on the internet.

The video posted on Facebook this past weekend shows Christina Calvo's act of kindness for a complete stranger. In the accompanying post, Calvo said she was driving through Waterbury, Connecticut when she spotted what appeared to be a homeless man braving snow and temperatures as low as 18 degrees with nothing more than a pullover sweater.

"I started to cry for him," Calvo said in her post.

The good Samaritan says she then drove to Burlington Coat Factory and bought the warmest coat she could find before returning to the spot where she had sighted the man.

Calvo can be seen pulling up alongside the man, offering him the brand new coat. His reaction is the most heartwarming thing you'll see all day.

The video has already reached more than 2.5 million views on Facebook.