Woman rescued by firefighters from burning apartment overnight

BATON ROUGE – Firefighters had to rescue a woman trapped inside her burning apartment in Old South Baton Rouge overnight.

Firefighters found a fire coming from a unit in a complex in the 200 block of Roosevelt near Highland Road just after midnight. After being rescued, the woman was taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

The fire was contained to the one apartment but two neighboring units had smoke damage.

The fire was determined to be accidentally started.

