Woman reported missing last seen in the Marigny, police say
NEW ORLEANS - Police are looking for a missing woman who was reportedly last seen in the Marigny.
Officials said 20-year-old Victoria Wilson was last seen Saturday morning around 6 a.m., near the area of Decatur Street and Elysian Fields Avenue.
Police said Wilson was last heard from via cell phone Saturday about an hour later, but no one has talked to or seen her since.
Wilson is described as about 5'9" and weighs about 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a tan crop top and blue jeans.
Anyone with information about Wilson is asked to contact 8th District Detectives at (504) 658-6080.
