Latest Weather Blog
Woman regrets her photos of 'Cosby' actor working at store
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - The woman who took photos of a former regular on "The Cosby Show" while he worked at a New Jersey grocery store says she's filled with regret over the uproar they caused.
Karma Lawrence tells NJ.com she took the photos on impulse and meant no ill will toward Geoffrey Owens. She shuttered her social media accounts after her photos showed up on news sites and she received a wave of negative responses. Owens played Elvin Tibideaux, the husband of the eldest daughter of Bill Cosby's character on the TV show.
The photos showed him at register scanning items at a New Jersey Trader Joe's complete with a "Geoffrey" name tag, but he no longer works there. Numerous actors and members of the public voiced support for Owens, saying there's no shame in being a working actor.
FULL INTERVIEW: @GMA EXCLUSIVE -- "There's no job better than another...every job is worthwhile..." Actor Geoffrey Owens speaks out, responding to job shaming and backlash after a photo of him working at a grocery store was posted online: https://t.co/0wZJnpowI9 pic.twitter.com/aNiG5fV2yf— Good Morning America (@GMA) September 4, 2018
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Police expected to release witness video, audio from alleged officer-invovled shooting
-
Man accused of shooting victims after losing dice game arrested
-
Hammond area prepares for Tropical Storm Gordon
-
Homeowners in flood-prone neighborhood prep for storm, wait for possible federal buyout
-
Residents in Livingston Parish prep for Gordon