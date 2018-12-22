Woman receives the gift of hearing this Christmas

BATON ROUGE- For many of us, words like, “West” and, ”add” come naturally and for Arlene Roy, they soon will too. Arlene will be getting the gift of hearing this Christmas.

“I'll be able to hear, life is hard when you can't hear, said Arlene.

Everyday things, like going out to eat or going thru a drive are a little tougher for her, as is her job.

“I love to work, most people like to be retired, but I like to work, said Arlene.

Arlene’s work requires her to talk on the phone, which with the help of new hearing aids will be a lot easier.

“This is wonderful, absolutely wonderful,” said Arlene.

Arlene was nominated for hearing aids from the Emerge Center by her daughter, and she was a unanimous choice to receive them.

“I think the biggest factor in this choice was that this individual just gives so much to everyone else,” said Emerge Center Audiologist Nicole Stockstill.

Getting those much-needed hearing aids hasn't been her priority. Arlene is currently taking care of her grandkids after their mother; her daughter passed away in 2015. A year later her house took on six feet of water during the great flood and now the Emerge Center is giving back.

“This has to be the best Christmas gift ever? Ever! Ever! Said Arlene.

As those grandkids of hers get ready for Santa to arrive, Arlene is waiting to hear those sounds of Christmas like never before.

“I'll hear the beauty of everything again. It's gonna change my life, it's gonna change my life,” said Arlene.